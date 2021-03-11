ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,144,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

