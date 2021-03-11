VIBE Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.92 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $962,093.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 1,001.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00725047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.