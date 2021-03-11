Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Position Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 1,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

