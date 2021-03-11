VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.90 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $53.74 million and $16.90 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00706380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

