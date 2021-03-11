Vidulum Trading 38.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Vidulum has a market cap of $397,812.18 and $2,557.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.