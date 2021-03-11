Vidya Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 185.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Vidya token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $6.78 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 370.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,508,772 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

