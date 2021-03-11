Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIEWF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Viewtran Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

