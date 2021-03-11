Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNHAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

