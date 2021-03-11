Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Orden John L. Van Sells 2,000 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VLGEA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 42,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,454. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $376.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Village Super Market by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Village Super Market by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

