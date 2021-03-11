Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.88

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €80.88 ($95.15) and traded as high as €90.38 ($106.33). Vinci shares last traded at €89.40 ($105.18), with a volume of 1,260,287 shares.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.88 ($109.26).

Get Vinci alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.