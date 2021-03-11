Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the February 11th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.