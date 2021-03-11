Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,057 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 725% compared to the average volume of 855 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

NYSE VIPS opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

