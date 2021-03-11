Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.