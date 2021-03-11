Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $46.82

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $75.41. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 89,299 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

