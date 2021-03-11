Viridian Ria LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.