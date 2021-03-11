Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $254.00 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

