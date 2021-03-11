Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Burney Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 123,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $226.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

