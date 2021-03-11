Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.36. 184,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $226.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market cap of $434.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

