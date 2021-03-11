Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.94% of Vital Farms worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

VITL stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

