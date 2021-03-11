Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Up 487.4% in February

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 487.4% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTTV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.