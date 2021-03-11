Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Up 487.4% in February

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 487.4% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.