VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.54% of VMware worth $907,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.55. 11,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

