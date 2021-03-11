Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

VOD stock traded up GBX 2.46 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 131.78 ($1.72). 72,683,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,791,840. The firm has a market cap of £35.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.39.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

