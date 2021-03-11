Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 564203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £676.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.16.

In other news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

