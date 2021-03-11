Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

