Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €57.00 by Independent Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.09 ($74.23).

VNA stock opened at €54.06 ($63.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.66 and its 200 day moving average is €57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

