Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

