Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 462.8% in February

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 462.8% from the February 11th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.7 days.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $64.56 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.