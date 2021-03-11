Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VONOY stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on VONOY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

