Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

VOR stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.