Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €41.80 ($49.18) and last traded at €41.35 ($48.65). 12,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($48.00).

VOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vossloh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $721.89 million and a P/E ratio of -16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.51.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

