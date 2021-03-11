Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

