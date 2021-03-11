Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $804.76

Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.76 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 849.60 ($11.10). Vp plc (VP.L) shares last traded at GBX 849.60 ($11.10), with a volume of 107 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £341.15 million and a PE ratio of -46.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 804.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Vp plc (VP.L) news, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15). Also, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £517,376 ($675,955.06).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

