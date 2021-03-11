Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Up 6.8%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.41. 3,833,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,516,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,365 shares of company stock worth $20,962,543 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vroom by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

