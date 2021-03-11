W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Lifted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. 17,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,625. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

