W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.048 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.02. 1,335,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,266. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

