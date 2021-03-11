Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.20

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

