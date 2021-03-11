Wafra Inc. Acquires 311,572 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,572 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.31% of Elanco Animal Health worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

