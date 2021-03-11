Wafra Inc. Buys 11,679 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

Shares of NOW traded up $23.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.33. 37,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

