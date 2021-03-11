Wafra Inc. Buys 42,748 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $52,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

