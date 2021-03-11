Wafra Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,000. Wafra Inc. owned 0.33% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,802 shares of company stock worth $21,753,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. 2,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.