Wafra Inc. Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $212.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,531. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.