Wafra Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,889 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 350,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,572,725 shares of company stock valued at $116,048,931.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.