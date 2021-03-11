Wafra Inc. Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.74. 114,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

