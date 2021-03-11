Wafra Inc. Has $29.48 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.17. 13,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,673. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

