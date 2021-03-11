Wafra Inc. Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 81.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.19.

CI traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.