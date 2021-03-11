Wafra Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wafra Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,771 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 21,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

