Wafra Inc. Makes New $14.88 Million Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,877,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000. Wafra Inc. owned 0.20% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

NYSE CX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 326,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,770,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

