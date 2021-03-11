Wafra Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,152,000. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.17% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR traded up $21.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,721.57. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,557.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,227.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

