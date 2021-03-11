Wafra Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Wafra Inc. owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

