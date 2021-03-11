Wafra Inc. Purchases 303,719 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wafra Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,719 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. 347,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

